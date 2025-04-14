Suns Released Coldest Message About Firing Head Coach Mike Budenholzer
The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer on Monday after the team went 36-46, failing to qualify for the postseason or NBA Play-In Tournament. Budenholzer lasted just one season with the Suns, who failed to return to the playoffs after winning 49 games and earning the sixth seed a season ago, even with the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the team.
After firing Budenholzer, the Suns released an unusually cold statement explaining their decision to move on from the coach after one season.
"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."
Even when a team is firing their head coach, they usually thank the coach for their time and contributions in the statement. Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, who shockingly fired their head coaches right before the postseason, each expressed appreciation for what the coaches accomplished for the team. Instead, the Suns got straight to the point. The statement itself did not acknowledge Budenholzer, but simply explained that the team needs change.
The firing of Budenholzer in itself wasn't surprising. The Suns' defense and record were not good this season. Though Budenholzer was a championship winning coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, he reportedly did not manage the locker room well in Phoenix and had a "contentious relationship" with face of the franchise Devin Booker.
Considering the Suns fired Frank Vogel after he made the postseason last year but lost in the first round, it's no shock that Budenholzer's team finishing 11th didn't cut it. Either way, it's still unexpected to see a team release that blunt of a statement after firing a head coach.