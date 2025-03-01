Suns Reporter Uses Step Ladder to Interview Bol Bol After 25-Point Night
On Friday, Phoenix Suns forward Bol Bol delivered on his considerable promise.
The son of the late former NBA center Manute Bol was terrific against the New Orleans Pelicans, draining five of his eight three-point attempts in a 25-point outing. After the game, Suns TV reporter Amanda Pflugrad sought Bol out to interview him.
However, as Bol is 7'3", Pflugrad needed the help of a step ladder to interview him—and even then, Bol had to lean down to hear what Pflugrad was saying.
"I'm feeling pretty good. My teammates are helping me keep my confidence—just telling me to shoot when I'm open and be aggressive," Bol said.
After the interview, Phoenix's announcers teasingly asked whether Pflugrad grew five inches.
Bol is tied with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama as the second-tallest player in the NBA this season, behind only 7'4" Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey. In 24 games this season, the Oregon product is averaging 7.9 points per game.