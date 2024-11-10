Suns Star Kevin Durant Out Indefinitely With Calf Strain
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant strained his left calf in Friday night's 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks and will now be sidelined indefinitely. Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but there is no immediate timeline for return, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The injury news comes at a brutal time for both the Suns, who are off to an 8-1 start, and Durant, who is averaging 27.6 points per game this season on 55.3% shooting from the floor and a 42.9% mark from three. Just as Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal appeared to find the chemistry they were sorely missing last season, Durant now goes to the shelf.
It makes sense for the Suns to be cautious with Durant's calf strain, especially since he has an injury history that includes calf strains and a subsequent Achilles rupture in his other leg.
The Suns are back in action for their first game without Durant on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.