Suns Star Kevin Durant to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to miss time with an ankle injury with the playoffs looming.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. He will not play in the team's upcoming three-game road trip this week.

The injury to Durant comes at a brutal time for the Suns, who sit 1.5 games out of the No. 10 play-in spot in the Western Conference. Phoenix has the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA to boot.

In 62 games this season, Durant has averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting. Phoenix (35-40) face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

