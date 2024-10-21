Predictions Unveiled for Suns Star Rookie
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn has surpassed expectations through preseason play.
Ahead of the regular season, Phoenix's first-round pick has displayed all signs of being the defensive workhorse that he was at Virginia - though Dunn showed himself capable of shooting at a high level during preseason play.
If Dunn can continue, he'll prove himself to be a borderline starter during the regular season according to Bleacher Report:
"Teams with high-powered scorers like the Suns need defensive-minded role players who can impact the game without the ball," wrote Eric Pincus.
"Dunn was a tremendous selection for this team, and he'll not only crack the rotation but also may get spot starts (depending on health).
"He can also score and will do enough for Phoenix to outperform his draft position and earn All-Rookie honors."
Suns starting point guard Tyus Jones has been impressed with the rookie forward:
“Obviously, the college game is one thing, but since the day I stepped foot in Phoenix he’s knocked down shots,” Jones said via The Athletic. “That hasn’t been a focal point for us, where it’s like, ‘Oh, Ryan’s not …’ He’s making shots. Shooting them with confidence. We trust in him. We trust the work he’s putting in.”
It might be a stretch to call Dunn a starter considering the star talent Phoenix has this year, though Dunn is all set to really make an impact as a strong role player coming off the bench.
