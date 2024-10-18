Inside The Suns

Suns Collapse vs Lakers in Overtime

The Phoenix Suns wrapped up preseason play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Donnie Druin

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns concluded their preseason slate with a 128-122 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Prior to the game, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Jusuf Nurkic would make his lone preseason appearance while Grayson Allen would miss the finale.

For the Lakers, LeBron James was rested.

Budenholzer was asked prior to the game how important the last four games have been during his early tenure as head coach:

"I think a lot of things that are important are kind of the foundation for us, defensively and  offensively. You spend a lot of time on that in camp and at times we've seen positives, we've seen the carry-over  and then the beauty of it is, there's always times when we're not as good as we want to be with the standards and the expectations that we have for each other," he said.

"I think the four preseason games have been good and the work and  practice has been good and we just want to keep building.”

QUICK RECAP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booke
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Lakers carried a 35-30 lead into the second quarter after a strong effort from three-point land that saw eight of fifteen shots connect. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 15 points to pair with five rebounds after the opening 12 minutes. For the Suns, the big three of Kevin Durant (5), Bradley Beal (5) and Devin Booker (9) all finished with 5+ points.

Phoenix eventually found their footing in the second quarter thanks to nine points from Jusuf Nurkic and 11 more points from Booker to hit 20 at halftime.

The Lakers' hot shooting from downtown stopped after going 0-6 from three in the second while Phoenix shot a strong 60% from the field to hold a 67-62 advantage moving into the third quarter.

Both teams played their starters into the fourth quarter, and the game went down to the wire - where Dalton Knecht drilled a three-pointer over Bol Bol with 4.8 seconds remaining to tie the score at 113-113.

The Suns failed to score on their last regulation opportunity, pushing the game to overtime.

Knecht took over in the overtime period to ice the game for Los Angeles, hitting a handful of three-pointers and converting a late and-one attempt to seal a victory.

Knecht and Davis finished with a respective 35 points each. Booker led the Suns in scoring at 22 though Durant (19) wasn't far behind.

WHAT'S NEXT

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurki
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Suns will begin their regular season on Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

