Analyst: Suns Got Major Steal in Rookie
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had a handful of options with their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, though the organization ultimately chose Virginia forward Ryan Dunn.
Dunn was considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in the class, though shooting wasn't exactly a strength of his on scouting reports.
Though it's only preseason, the Suns have seen major upside from Dunn - something that's been noticed around the league.
Bleacher Report listed Dunn as one of five rookies who already look like massive steals from the draft:
"How does arguably the best defender in all of college basketball nearly fall to the second round of the draft?" wrote Greg Swartz.
"Ryan Dunn's lack of offense or any real shooting ability saw him slide to No. 28 overall after he went just 12-of-51 (23.5 percent) for his career on threes, averaging 5.5 points and 0.5 assists in two years at Virginia. A 52.5 percent success rate from the free-throw line didn't inspire confidence, either.
"Now through four preseason games, he ranks second in made threes (12) among all rookies, firing shots up with extreme volume and efficiency.
"The 21-year-old is averaging 11.0 points on 44.4 percent accuracy from three and has already hit the same amount of outside shots in four preseason games as he did in two years in college.
"His preseason play has been highlighted by a 20-point performance against the Denver Nuggets where he knocked down six threes and stuffed a Russell Westbrook jumper, reminding us all of his elite defensive skills.
"Dunn was already the Phoenix Suns' best perimeter defender the moment he was drafted. If he even becomes an average outside shooter, he could be the steal of the draft."
Dunn has already earned praise from teammates such as Devin Booker.
"Ryan, specifically, knows players' tendencies already and is competing at the highest level," Booker told reporters.
"The competition part is probably my favorite. He is young, youthful and has a lot of energy. He wants to compete."
That praise also extends to head coach Mike Budenholzer, who may be forced to give Dunn more minutes than initially anticipated if the rookie continues playing up to par.
“From day one, we’ve talked to him about how he’s going to grow and how he’s going to develop here and we’ve been very encouraged and it’s not always going to be perfect. Growth usually takes some progress and then maybe stall out or backwards and then more progress," said Budenholzer.
"But he’s been really good. His worth ethic is off the charts, his IQ, his willingness to listen — He’s just embraced everything we’ve asked him to do.”
Dunn will have one last preseason game tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers before regular season festivities begin next week.