What We Learned From Suns' Preseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are now heading into the 82-game regular season slate following going 3-2 in preseason play - including a down-to-the-wire loss against the Los Angeles Lakers last night.
The record is of the least importance here - it was simply more vital to see a different product and that the moves made this offseason could potentially pay off.
To the credit of the front office, this does look like a changed team. Below are three reasons and/or potential results of the bold changes that were made in the summer months.
Depth is Much Improved
This is possibly the most apparent change from a personnel perspective.
Last July, the front office banked on the upside of many unproven veteran free agents - from Yuta Watanabe to Keita Bates-Diop. The only signing that worked out somewhat well was Eric Gordon, who departed for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.
This July was much more tempered and focused on bringing in vets that bring clear floors to the table - from Monte Morris to Mason Plumlee. Even rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro will be looking to contribute right away.
Frank Kaminsky, Damion Lee, and Josh Okogie comprise a third unit that could be as solid as any other bottom-of-rotation group in the NBA.
Mike Budenholzer should be able to compensate if/when any untimely injuries happen during the season, unlike what transpired last year.
Coaching Change Leaving Obvious Impact
The change from Frank Vogel to Budenholzer was expected to be yet another upgrade - but the degree of the impact that the presence of the 2021 NBA champion has brought cannot be overstated.
Vogel is a good coach. He was also the wrong fit. The Suns rarely leaned into any strengths of the offense last season and it cost them dearly come playoff time.
Under Budenholzer there is a clear identity - top of the league three-point volume, consistent off-ball movement, and pushing the pace on offense. A team-based defensive approach that treads the line between assertiveness and aggressiveness. A greater emphasis on being turnover-averse.
If the team we saw in preseason translates to when the games actually count, don't be surprised if Budenholzer's steady leadership leads to a five-plus game improvement in the wins column.
Suns Should Be Ready for Playoff Run
Expanding off of the last point, a mid-50's win Suns team would quite likely be a recipient of home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
There's no guarantees in the NBA, but a well-oiled Suns squad that hypothetically receives a top-3 seed would logically get a more favorable first-round matchup - and would also be more prepared to run the same operation in postseason play, in theory at least.
It appears as if Booker and Durant will be put in more sustainable situations to succeed - that is the most vital factor in a potential Suns' run to a first-ever title in 2025.
The first regular season game for Phoenix is set for this coming Wednesday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.
