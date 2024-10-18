Insider Reveals Where Suns Are With Kevin Durant Extension
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns haven't been shy about wanting to keep future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant in the Valley past the end of his current deal, which is set to expire in two seasons.
Dating back to Media Day, figures such as James Jones and Mat Ishbia have been fairly vocal on Durant wanting to stay with the organization as they continue their pursuit for a title.
"We don't really go through contract extensions publicly, but I'll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that," Ishbia told reporters before the season.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania says the two sides are eying a future deal:
"I'm told there will not be an extension there for Kevin Durant. He has two years left on his deal - a lot of that has to do with what you just said. He's only eligible for a one-year, $60 million extension this offseason before Monday's (Oct. 21) deadline whereas next summer he's going to be eligible for a two-year, upwards of $120 million extension," Charania said.
"So that's really where Durant and the Suns' focus has been. They've both been focused on getting a deal done in the two-year range, not that one-year extension. Kevin Durant has expressed publicly and privately how much he loves Phoenix. The Suns obviously want this iteration of the team to work and they're all in on this season, just like Kevin Durant is."
Durant was asked how he's navigating the season with a potential extension in the air:
“I’m not even thinking about it. I’m just going to play out my contract really, and just focus on that. Focus on the team. I haven’t even really had conversations with anybody about a contract so I'm just trying to focus on basketball," he said at practice earlier this week.
"I just play the game. I've been blessed enough to be in this position for 18 years so I'm not really focused on the money part of it. I'm just trying to keep getting better, keep growing my game and see how good I can get. That's always been my main focus. When it's time to come, the time will come, but right now like I said I have two seasons left on my deal, so I'm just trying to focus on those two."
More Phoenix Suns News
