Taylor Jenkins Thought Draymond Green Should Have Been Ejected Earlier
Although Draymond Green was tossed from the Warriors' 123-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies late in the fourth quarter, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins thought the ejection could have come even earlier. Green received two technical fouls at the end of the game for arguing with officials, ending his night a tad early.
Green received his first technical foul with 1:47 left in the game for arguing a foul call. Just 30 seconds later, with 1:14 remaining, both Green and Steve Kerr received a technical foul apiece. The referees clearly had enough of Green for the night, as they exclaimed "get out" just before he ran back to the locker room.
The barrage of technicals wasn't the only controversy for Green on the night. Earlier in the game, Green got tied up with Memphis' rookie big man Zach Edey. Green lost his balance and the ball as he drove to the hoop and then held onto Edey's ankle which brought him to the floor as well. The play wasn't reviewed.
"Draymond grabs (Edey's) leg and pulls him down. Doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins told reporters after the game. "I know there's a code in this league and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointed."
Green had 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in the Friday night win.