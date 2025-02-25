Terrence Shannon Jr. Reacts to Illinois Hanging Jersey Retirement Banner Upside Down
Former Illinois Fighting Illini—and current Minneosta Timberwolves—guard Terrence Shannon Jr. received the ultimate honor from his alma mater when the program decided to retire his No. 0 jersey. And the jersey retirement ceremony, which occured on Feb. 15 at State Farm Center in. Champaign, Ill., was going smoothly until it was time to raise the jersey banner to the rafters—and everything turned upside down.
Literally.
In an unfortunate turn of events, the University of Illinois accidentally unfurled Shannon's jersey banner upside down. Shannon, who seemed to be amused by the error in the moment, later was a good sport about it, designing a T-shirt featuring the upside-down banner and a message that read, "When Life Has You Upside Down, Turn It Around," with the proceeds benefiting the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.
In an interview on NBA TV following the Timberwolves' 131-128 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, Shannon shared his reaction to the moment.
"Everybody thought I was mad, I thought it was funny," Shannon said. "I don't know how it happened, but I just try to look at the positive in everything. My banner will still go up. I appreciate everyone that came out. It was a good time. But I don't know how that happened."
After the Fighting Illini's game on Feb. 15, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman apologized to Shannon and his family, citing "certain moments where mistakes can't happen."
In two seasons with the Fighting Illini, Shannon averaged 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 34.4 percent from three-point range. He set the school record for most points scored in a season, 736, in 2023-24.
Shannon was then selected by the Timberwolves with the 27th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft.