Terry Rozier Under Investigation for Alleged Role in Illegal Sports Betting Scheme
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York for potentially cooperating in an illegal sports betting scheme, according to The Wall Street Journal.
WSJ reports that the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity involving Rozier in a Hornets game in 2023 against the New Orleans Pelicans. In a statement, the NBA said that it had conducted its own investigation and found no violation of league rules, and is cooperating with the current investigation.
The game in question occurred on March 23, 2023. Rozier was in Charlotte's starting lineup but ended up playing just nine minutes and 34 seconds of game time, well below his season average of 35.3 minutes. He logged five points, four rebounds and two personal fouls before exiting the game with a foot injury. It was the last game he played during the 2022-23 season, having missed the Hornets' remaining eight games that year.
The WSJ report indicates that the gambling ring that stands accused of having conspired with former NBA player Jontay Porter placed large wagers against Rozier during that 2023 game against the Pelicans. Investigators are suspicious that gamblers may have had inside information which led them to place wagers of large sums of money against Rozier in the game.