The Hornets Scared the Living Daylights Out of an Irate LaMelo Ball With a Clown
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball thought he was merely clocking in for another day of work in between home games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.
His team had other plans.
On Thursday, the Hornets posted the funniest video you'll see this Halloween to social media. It unfolds thusly: An oblivious Ball walks through a Charlotte facility singing a line of Big Sean's "Blessings." Entering a stairwell, he is suddenly greeted by a life-sized animatronic evil clown—and shrieks.
"Boy, what the f---?" Ball yells after hitting the clown in the head. He proceeds to decapitate it and knock it over while Hornets staffers laugh and laugh.
The obvious implication that the video was filmed early Halloween morning—and thus uploaded to social media almost immediately—makes it even funnier.
"It's too early for that s--t," Ball says, eventually lying prone on the top of the stairwell. "Feel my heart!"
Happy Halloween, and to sports social media teams everywhere—the gauntlet has been thrown down.