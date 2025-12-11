Thunder Make Incredible Basketball History After Massive NBA Cup Win Over Suns
Coming off of their NBA championship title, the Thunder are off to a historic start to the 2025–26 season.
Oklahoma City holds a 24–1 record through the first 25 games of the season, which officially ties the 2015–16 Warriors for the best record in that span in NBA history. The Thunder will hold the league's all-time record if they win their next game.
Better yet, the Thunder also set their own record in their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Suns on Wednesday night, when they dominated to win 138–89. This brings the Thunder’s total point differential so far this season to a whopping 437 points, the new record for the largest differential through the first 25 games in a season, per NBA stats insider Keerthika Uthayakumar.
Oklahoma City could easily be on their way to becoming back-to-back NBA champions if they can keep this caliber of play up throughout the rest of the season.
Regardless of how the Thunder finish out the year, their start to the season will go down in the history books as one of the most dominant.