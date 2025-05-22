Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Was So Emotional Thanking His Wife After Winning MVP Award
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2024-25 NBA MVP award on Wednesday, just barely edging out Nikola Jokic in one of the tightest races we've seen in years.
The 26-year-old—less than a day after leading his team to a 1-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals—accepted the honor at a press conference in Oklahoma City and among many pleasantries, gave an emotional thank you to his wife, "the one and only Hailey Summers.”
"Thank you," SGA began, before immediately starting to cry. "Sorry I'm so dramatic ... Thank you for everything you are for me, for our son Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant. What love really meant, what sacrifice really meant. And I can't wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you. So thank you for everything."
"I wouldn't be the man I am," he continued. "I wouldn't be the player I am, I wouldn't be the father, I am without you."
Here's a look at the full video:
So sweet.
Gilgeous-Alexander's win is a historic one for a multitude of reasons. Not only did he beat out two multi-time winners in Jokic and Giannis, but he's also the first Kentucky Wildcat to be named league MVP, and is now the seventh consecutive international player to win the award.
An impressive feat for the seventh-year pro, who helped himself out quite a bit financially with the honor, and also parlayed it into having an entire day named after him.