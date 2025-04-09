SI

Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Weighs in On Luka Doncic's Controversial Ejection

Strange night in Oklahoma City drew lots of reaction.

Kyle Koster

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2), forward LeBron James (23), and guard Austin Reaves (15) talk to an official during a time out in the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Luka Doncic's ejection proved to be a pivotal swing point in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. What was a one-point game at the time turned into an OKC romp as they asserted again that any path to the NBA Finals runs through their gym. It was a very convincing victory in what could be a preview of an intense Western Conference playoff series but the controversial ejection got most of the discussion in the postgame. All because some tattooed courtside dude successfully elicited a reaction with taunts.

The consensus seems to be that Doncic was chirping back at a fan who was chirping at him and the officials thought he was chirping at them and awarded him with a second technical foul. Through that lens, the take from Thunder coach Mark Daigneault doesn't make the most sense but then again he may not have been working with all the information.

"There should be a line," Daigneault said when asked about the ejection. "If they cross it, there should be a technical, and you get what you tolerate. So,I give that crew a lot of credit for the way they managed it."

The good news for the Lakers is that Doncic will have to do a lot more than just swear in the direction of a fan or an official in the postseason to get ejected. And up until that point they were matching the Thunder point for point on the road. So it's a loss but not a total loss as they maintained their hold of the No. 3 seed in the West.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

