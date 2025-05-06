Thunder GM Sam Presti Wins NBA Executive of the Year
The Thunder finished the regular season with the league's best record and are an odds-on favorite to win the NBA title.
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has won the 2024-25 NBA Executive of the Year award.
It is the first time that Presti has ever earned the honor.
Presti, who is in his 18th season with the franchise, put together a roster that went a league-best 68-14 in the regular season and is the odds-on favorite across multiple sportsbooks to capture the NBA title thanks to star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is a candidate to win NBA MVP.
The Thunder are in the middle of the Western Conference semifinals, which they trail 1-0 against the Denver Nuggets.
