Thunder GM Sam Presti Wins NBA Executive of the Year

The Thunder finished the regular season with the league's best record and are an odds-on favorite to win the NBA title.

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has won the NBA's Executive of the Year award.
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has won the NBA's Executive of the Year award.
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has won the 2024-25 NBA Executive of the Year award.

It is the first time that Presti has ever earned the honor.

Presti, who is in his 18th season with the franchise, put together a roster that went a league-best 68-14 in the regular season and is the odds-on favorite across multiple sportsbooks to capture the NBA title thanks to star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is a candidate to win NBA MVP.

The Thunder are in the middle of the Western Conference semifinals, which they trail 1-0 against the Denver Nuggets.

