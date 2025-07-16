Thunder’s Jalen Williams Did Something Awesome for His Parents After $287M Deal
Jalen Williams has had an awesome summer.
First the 24-year-old helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first NBA title. He averaged just over 23 points in the seven-game series and had 40 points in their Game 5 win.
Then shortly after that he signed a huge five-year, $287 million extension with the team.
TMZ caught up with Williams, who spoke about what this has meant for himself and his family.
"It’s surreal. I know everybody kind of uses that term but it’s wild because it happened really fast. In the span of three years my life is completely different," Williams told TMZ. "It’s cool, I’ve been fortunate enough to retire my parents."
That has to be a pretty awesome feeling.
Williams and the Thunder are set up to maybe win a few more NBA titles thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren also signing max extensions this month.