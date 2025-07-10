SI

Thunder, Jalen Williams Agree to Five-Year Rookie Max Extension

Williams was an integral part of the Thunder's title run.

Mike McDaniel

Thunder star Jalen Williams has reached a rookie max extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and star wing Jalen Williams have agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could pay the 24-year-old up to $287 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Williams, who was an integral part of Oklahoma City's NBA title run, averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 48.4% shooting from the floor. He was named Third-Team All-NBA as a result.

The extension agreement with Williams puts a stamp on a busy summer so far for the Thunder, who have also signed league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a supermax contract extension, and are just 24 hours removed from agreeing to a max rookie extension with center Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder's core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren are now all locked in for the foreseeable future.

