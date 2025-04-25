Thunder Make Playoff History With Huge Comeback to Beat Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder just made history with a remarkable comeback victory.
It appeared Oklahoma City was cooked midway through Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis led by 29 points with 2:39 remaining in the first half, and was up 77–51 at halftime. That didn't last.
The Thunder, kicked it into gear in the second half, and stormed all the way back to win 114–108. They outscored the Grizzlies 63–31 over the final 24 minutes to leave the crowd at the FedExForum in stunned silence.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the comeback was the largest second-half rally in NBA playoff history. The previous high came in Game 3 of the 2017 first round when the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from down 25 to beat the Indiana Pacers.
After a terrible start, Oklahoma City's stars stepped up. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, eight assists and four rebounds while Jalen Williams added 26 points. Chet Holmgren also stepped up by chipping in 24 points, eight rebounds and a clutch late three-pointer to tie the game.
That's a rough night at the office for the Grizzlies, who are now down 3–0 in the series.