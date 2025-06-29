SI

Thunder Sign Jaylin Williams to Three-Year Extension Ahead of Free Agency

The reigning champs want to keep Williams around.

Liam McKeone

Williams played a depth role for OKC during their championship season
Williams played a depth role for OKC during their championship season / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't have much time to rest on their laurels after winning an NBA championship. The NBA draft took place only a few days after OKC beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 to bring home the title, and free agency kicks off on June 30. The Thunder got a head start on the latter part of the offseason by inking a key depth piece to an extension on Sunday.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the franchise signed Jaylin Williams to a three-year extension worth $24 million. As part of the new deal the Thunder will turn down Williams's $2.1 million player option for next season and replace it with his new $8 million salary to immediately start his new contract.

It is a nice payday for Williams, who didn't play much during the Thunder's championship run but certainly made a name for himself during the celebrations. The Arkansas product was picked in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft and wound up starting 36 games for Oklahoma City as a rookie. His playing time decreased in the following season as he came off the bench. This year, the signing of Isaiah Hartenstein limited opportunities for Williams and on top of that he suffered a hamstring strain that kept him sidelined for the first few months of the year.

For 2024-25, Williams appeared in 47 games and averaged 5.9 points in 16.7 minutes per game. He appeared in all seven games of the Thunder's second-round war with the Denver Nuggets this postseason but was otherwise largely a non-factor for the eventual champs.

Clearly the Thunder like what he brings to the table, though, even if he hasn't been relied upon for heavy minutes. A good birthday present for the young forward, who turned 23 the same day he signed the extension.

More NBA on Sports Illustrateda

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA