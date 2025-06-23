Jaylin Williams Had Funny One-Liner After Tasting Celebratory Beer During Thunder Party
A back-and-forth NBA Finals wrapped up on Sunday night with the result many expected for months as the Oklahoma City Thunder became champions. With the plucky Indiana Pacers in the rearview mirror and nothing to do but enjoy the moments for months to come, the victorious home team set about the work of turning their locker room into a celebratory scene.
At some point Jaylin Williams got his hands on a beer and shared a toast to some of the veterans on his team. Then he tried the drink he was holding and had quite a surprising reaction. To say that he didn't love it would be an understatement.
Or perhaps he just remembers the iconic Bitter Beer Face commercials from the mid-1990s—which were definitely a thing—and wanted to pay homage.
Williams scored 10 total points in the NBA Finals in 14 minutes. But he's part of the team and gets to have just as much fun as anyone else. Just don't make him try beer again.