Thunder Stars Had Awesome Reaction to Teammate's Alley-Oop vs. Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of Sunday's Game 1 of the first round playoff series.
Thunder forward Jalen Williams put an exclamation point on the team's command by throwing down an alley-oop over Grizzlies defenders. That dunk put the Thunder up by 35 points during the second quarter.
While Williams was understandably hyped up after his jam, his teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren had even better reactions on the sideline. Holmgren was seen yelling with excitement, while Gilgeous-Alexander looked speechless at first. The Thunder stars were both equally impressed with their teammate's dunk.
Gilgeous-Alexander struggled in the first half as he posted nine points. Granted, he didn't need to pop off as much in Game 1 as the Thunder had a very comfortable lead.
The Thunder have been seen as the top favorite to win the NBA title this season, which would be their first with this name. Technically, the franchise won a title in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics.