2022 NBA Draft: Top Lottery Prospects

Over the past few weeks, the Inside the Thunder staff has been putting together draft profiles for some of the top players in this class. Ahead the 2022 NBA Draft, here's a list of who the team thinks could be taken in the lottery.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two picks in the lottery and could make a huge splash with No. 2 and No. 12 overall.

Who will rise? Who will fall? Which teams will trade up or down? We'll find out on Thursday night.

For a deeper dive on each of these prospects, click on their names.

1. Jabari Smith Jr.

The player that’s widely expected to be take with the No. 1 overall pick is Smith, who has incredible two-way talent. Standing at 6-foot-11, the versatile forward is an elite shooter and tremendous defender.

2. Chet Holmgren

Players like Holmgren don’t come around often, putting him in a great position to be taken in the top two selections. A legitimate 7-footer that can space the floor and dominate defensively, he’s got the tools to impact winning at a high level.

3. Paolo Banchero

After one season at Duke, Banchero showed why he was one of the most highly rated prospects in his class. With a unique combination of size and explosiveness, the 6-foot-11 forward could be the perfect NBA forward.

4. Jaden Ivey

At this point, Ivey projects to be the best guard in this entire draft class. With rare explosion and experience under his belt after two college seasons, the 20-year-old should be an instant offensive spark to whoever selects him.

5. Shaedon Sharpe

He’s perhaps the most unknown prospect in this class, but the nearly 6-foot-6 wing is still getting a ton of consideration in the top ten of this draft. That speaks to the upside of Sharpe, even if he doesn’t have a great sample sample size for teams to go off of. He attended Kentucky last season but didn’t play a single game and is now one of the top prospects in this class.

6. Keegan Murray

Although he’s older than some of his lottery projected peers, 21-year-old Murray has real upside. He may not be the flashy, highlight reel type of player but he makes winning plays and has great size at 6-foot-8.

7. Bennedict Mathurin

One of the most polished guards in this entire class, Mathurin can score from all over the floor. He’s a quality shooter but can also create his own shot in the midrange and finishes well in the paint.

8. Jalen Duren

Traditional centers often struggle to produce in the modern NBA, but Duren has the tools to break that mold. With a frame that’s ready to dominant the paint as a rookie, he could be one of the most impactful rookies in this class.

9. Dyson Daniels

The ability to play multiple positions on both end of the floor is becoming extremely important in the modern NBA. Standing at 6-foot-6 with guard skills and the size of a forward, Daniels fits that mold.

10. A.J. Griffin

Perhaps the best shooter in this class, the 6-foot-6 wing knocked down nearly 50% of his 3-point attempts last season. Still just 18 years old, Griffin could be a huge asset at the NBA level.

11. Jeremy Sochan

A prospect known for his defense, Sochan is ready to impact that side of the ball immediately. Although he’s not a stellar athlete, the 6-foot-9 forward can legitimately guard all five positions with his size and motor.

12. Johnny Davis

If there’s a guard in this class that’s ready to impact both sides of the ball at the next level, it’s Davis. A passionate player that always gives full effort, the 6-foot-5 combo guard would fit in nearly any situation in the NBA.

13. Ousmane Dieng

Among the most mysterious prospects in this class is Dieng, who could be a huge risk to select in this draft. He has great size for a wing prospect, but is extremely raw and inconsistent at this point in his career.

14. Mark Williams

In terms of premier talent, the biggest prospect in this class is Williams. With a 9-foot-9 standing reach and 7-foot-7 wingspan, the physical tools to be a dominant defensive center are there for the 20-year-old.

