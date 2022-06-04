NBA Draft Board: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Johnny Davis who most recently played at Wisconsin.

Profile:

If there’s a guard in this class that’s ready to impact both sides of the ball at the next level, it’s Davis. A passionate player that always gives full effort, the 6-foot-5 combo guard would fit in nearly any situation in the NBA.

Strengths:

Without having the tools some of his peers in the lottery have, Davis is extremely effective. A more traditional player, he’s got an intriguing midrange game and likes to operate near the basket despite being a guard.

The defense is what makes Davis stick out, as he’s equally impactful on both ends of the ball. Many scorers entering the NBA lack the ability to hold their own on defense, but this shouldn’t be a problem for Davis. Overall, he’s got a well-rounded game that should translate nicely at the next level.

Weaknesses:

Although Davis measured well at the combine, he still doesn’t have quite enough size or athleticism to guard more than a couple of positions. As good as he’ll be defending on the perimeter, he could struggle with taller players in the modern NBA.

Additionally, the 20-year-old’s shot from deep has proven to be inconsistent. After knocking down 38.9% of his triples as a freshman at Wisconsin, he shot just 30.6% from deep last season. Which sample size can be trusted?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.