NBA Draft Board: Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Bennedict Mathurin who most recently played at Arizona.

Profile:

In terms of versatility and a well rounded game, Mathurin checks all of the boxes. Standing at 6-foot-6, the two year college standout has emerged as a top ten prospect in this class.

Strengths:

One of the most polished guards in this entire class, Mathurin can score from all over the floor. He’s a quality shooter but can also create his own shot in the midrange and finishes well in the paint.

Mathurin has great size that allows him to play either guard spot or on the wing. He’s a capable passer and makes his teammates better on the offensive end.

Weaknesses:

While Mathurin projects to be a solid two-way player at the next level, the defense does still need some work. The tools are there to be disruptive on that end of the floor, but he hasn’t fully put it together consistently yet.

Again, the playmaking and passing is there for Mathurin but he often turns the ball over at a high rate. One thing he’ll need to improve on to reach his NBA ceiling is decision making.

