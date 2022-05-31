Skip to main content

NBA Draft Board: International Prospect Ousmane Dieng

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Ousmane Dieng who most recently played internationally in the NBL.

Profile:

Among the most mysterious prospects in this class is Dieng, who could be a huge risk to select in this draft. He has great size for a wing prospect, but is extremely raw and inconsistent at this point in his career.

Strengths:

Even in the modern NBA, is rare to find prospects that can put the ball on the deck at 6-foot-10. Dieng is a crafty ball handler that is able to generate his own shot.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The NBL is a tough league, which is why it took quite a bit of time for Dieng to hit his stride last season. At 18 years old, it was a tale of two halves for him. Things started off rough, but eventually Dieng flipped a switch and showed the ability to score, create and even use his frame to be a plus defender at times.

Weaknesses: 

Dieng’s ceiling will likely come down to his ability to shoot the ball. Last season in the NBL, he shooting splits were pretty abysmal from all over the court. While he improved as the season went on, the French forward was far from efficient.

From there, Dieng is also still learning how to use his body. This results in him often shying away from contact and making poor decisions in the flow of the offense. While the feel is certainly there, he just needs more reps and to get comfortable as he continues to fill out.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

OKC Thunder, Kenrich Williams
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Deal No. 12 to Move Up

By Derek Parker11 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Patrick Baldwin Jr. Worth Late Risk for OKC

By Ross Lovelace17 hours ago
Sam Presti
News

LISTEN: Trading Up from Pick 12, Ranking Sam Presti's First Round Picks

By The Uncontested Podcast17 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Vasilije Micic Rumored to Be Interested in NBA Jump, Thunder Would Likely Need to Trade Draft Rights

By Ben Creider21 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Two Swings in Lottery

By Nick CrainMay 30, 2022
Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

The Thunder's Top Options with the 34th Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

By Derek ParkerMay 29, 2022
Jabari Walker
Draft Coverage

Hidden Gems: Jabari Walker Carries Defensive Upside, Could Bode Well In Bricktown

By Ben CreiderMay 29, 2022
Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Ohio State's Malaki Branham

By Nick CrainMay 29, 2022