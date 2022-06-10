NBA Draft Board: G League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Dyson Daniels who most recently played in the G League for the Ignite.

Profile:

The ability to play multiple positions on both end of the floor is becoming extremely important in the modern NBA. Standing at 6-foot-6 with guard skills and the size of a forward, Daniels fits that mold.

Strengths:

Daniels is without question one of the best passers in this draft. He’s also one of the most versatile defenders, using his length to guard nearly four positions.

While many rookies need the ball in their hands to make an impact, Daniels doesn’t. He does all of the little things teams need to win games. While he’s certainly capable of filling up the stat sheet, he also does things that aren’t as easily tracked to help his team.

Weaknesses:

The 3-point shot will likely be what determines whether Daniels becomes a great role player or a star. That was his biggest downfall last season in the G League, although he did improve as the season went on.

More of a finesse player, Daniels doesn’t have the quickness or athleticism many of his peers do in this class. That hasn’t been an issue to this point his his career, but the NBA is a fast-paced game that might require an adjustment period.

