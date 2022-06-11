NBA Draft Board: Memphis’ Jalen Duren

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jalen Duren who most recently played at Memphis.

Profile:

Traditional centers often struggle to produce in the modern NBA, but Duren has the tools to break that mold. With a frame that’s ready to dominant the paint as a rookie, he could be one of the most impactful rookies in this class.

Strengths:

The physicality and athleticism that Duren provides is rare for an 18-year-old. If he gets the ball near the rim, he's efficient and there's a good chance he’s earning two points. A legitimate lob threat and offensive rebounder, the 6-foot-11 center could open up the offense in the right system.

Duren is the youngest player in this class, which clears a long runway for him to develop into an effective contributor. With a 7-foot-5 wingspan, the defensive upside as a shot blocker is absolutely worth a lottery selection.

Weaknesses:

To this point, Duren is an undersized traditional big. With that in mind, his athletic upside suggests that he could defy odds and be productive despite the direction the modern NBA is going.

While Duren could evolve his offensive game over the years, he’s not a floor spacer or shot creator at this point. That could be a function of the system he was in at Memphis, but becoming a passable 3-point shooter could ultimately determine his ceiling.

