NBA Draft Board: Duke’s AJ Griffin

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is AJ Griffin who most recently played at Duke.

Profile:

Perhaps the best shooter in this class, the 6-foot-6 wing knocked down nearly 50% of his 3-point attempts last season. Still just 18 years old, Griffin could be a huge asset at the NBA level.

Strengths:

Perimeter shooting is as important as ever in the modern NBA, meaning Griffin could be one of the most impactful players in this class. Although he’s got an unorthodox shot with his wide base, he was able to convert on triples of all types last season at Duke.

With a body ready for the NBA as one of the stronger players in this class, Griffin is crafty in the midrange and is able to bully defenders near the rim. He’s also got a wingspan of nearly 7 feet, which is a plus for any prospect that will spend time on the perimeter.

Weaknesses:

The primary concern about Griffin is the ability to stay healthy. Over the past few years, he’s had several knee injuries that open the door for future issues.

Outside of his knees, defense is another point of weakness for the sharpshooter. Griffin isn’t near as athletic as he once was, and struggled to move laterally and defend at a high level during his lone college season.

