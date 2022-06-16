NBA Draft Board: Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Shaedon Sharpe who most recently was on the roster at Kentucky.

Profile:

Although he’s perhaps the most unknown prospect in this class, the nearly 6-foot-6 wing is still getting a ton of consideration in the top ten of this draft. That speaks to the upside of Sharpe, even if he doesn’t have a great sample sample size for teams to go off of. He attended Kentucky last season but didn’t play a single game and is now one of the top prospects in this class.

Strengths:

Sharpe is an elite athlete and a dominant scorer on the perimeter. He’s got 3-point range that’s ready for the NBA and can jump higher than nearly any prospect in this class.

That unique combination of shooting and athleticism is what makes Sharpe so difficult to defend. If he’s got the ball in his hands, he’s a threat at all times and can get his own bucket.

Weaknesses:

In reality, the biggest weakness of Sharpe is just the uncertainty. While he could theoretically be the best player in this class, all teams have to gauge with him is high school tape and potentially an in-person workout.

As such, Sharpe doesn’t have many known weaknesses as he dominated competition in high school but hasn’t played anywhere near the level of the NBA. If there’s one thing he could have improved on at the high school level, it’s elevating the game of his teammates.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.