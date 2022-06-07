NBA Draft Board: Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 15 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two selections in the lottery. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jeremy Sochan who most recently played at Baylor.

Profile:

A prospect known for his defense, Sochan is ready to impact that side of the ball immediately. Although he’s not a stellar athlete, the 6-foot-9 forward can legitimately guard all five positions with his size and motor.

Strengths:

All great teams need a glue guy to do the little things that impact winning. Sochan is just that, starting with his defense and effort. Whether it’s pestering a guard on the perimeter or protecting the rim, the 19-year-old is extremely versatile.

Sochan doesn’t necessarily need the ball on offense to make an impact, but he’s got great playmaking instincts for a forward when he does have it. His handle is tight and above average for a his position.

Weaknesses:

The 3-point shot is the main concern for Sochan, who converted on just 29.9% of his triples last season. To make things less promising, he’s also a poor free throw shooter.

If his shooting comes around at some point in the NBA, Sochan could be one of the most impactful two-way players in the league. If not, he still could become a quality role player due to his defense alone.

