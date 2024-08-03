Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team Canada: 'We'll Be Ready For Whoever We See'
The highly anticipated knockout round for the Paris Olympics are here. After a competitive pool play period, the first round matchups are set. Canada, USA, Greece, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, and Serbia are the teams left standing.
There’s a handful of NBA stars left to duke it out internationally. Obviously, Team USA is star studded across the board, but Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Oklahoma City’s own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will all fight for a gold medal. Team USA is the heavy favorite, but the stars could shine bright en route to an upset.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players to take the floor in Paris and is listed as HoopsHype No. 1 Olympic player up to this point. He’s continuing his consistent and efficient style of basketball he has displayed over the last handful of seasons with the Thunder. Against Team USA and others, though, Gilgeous-Alexander might have to step out of his comfort zone and take over the game.
Canada will open with a tough game against France, a team that can exploit Canada’s greatest weakness: the front court. Gilgeous-Alexander will have to have a huge game to will his team to victory.
He spoke to the media on television during the Olympics on Saturday and spoke about his team’s preparations and the potential matchup against Team USA.
"They play to their strengths,” SGA said of the United States. “They're obviously very talented, very deep. You almost have to make no mistakes and play a perfect game when you play against them... As far as Canada, we'll be ready for whoever we see.
“For us, we have a lot of talent, we know that. We just all sacrifice, whatever the game tells us is going to happen, we let it tell us. We all want to win so we’re giving up whatever it takes to get to the final goal.”
Canada has a huge challenge in front of them, but the end goal is obviously beating the United States. Only time will tell if Canada is ready for the challenge.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.