What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back with the OKC Thunder checking into this game with an unblemished 8-0 record –– the best start in franchise history.
Portland comes in with a 4-3 record, but 3-1 in their last four, with Tiago Splitter serving as the team's active head coach as investigations are ongoing with current bench boss Chauncey Billups who is on leave.
The Trail Blazers have listed Scoot Henderson, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley and of course, Damian Lillard as out for this game. Portland tabs Shaedon Sharpe as probable with a calf strain.
Oklahoma City will be without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic. On the second night of a back to back, it is worth monitoring rising star big man Chet Holmgren and bench guard Ajay Mitchell who each took hard falls on Tuesday but continued to play against the Clippers. Defensive ace Lu Dort left Tuesday's game early with a shoulder contusion.
The Thunder will not release an official NBA injury report until Wednesday afternoon. Let's dive into what to watch for in this contest.
What to Watch For
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to have to continue their recent shooting surge to help them out on the second night of a back-to-back, but with tired legs, typically, you see percentages dip. After ranking as the worst team in the NBA from downtown in the month of October, November is off to a hot start, shooting 41% and 47% from distance in their first two contests. This has largely been lifted by the return of sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, who logged over 20 points off the bench against the Clippers.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has spent three straight fourth quarters on the pine for the Oklahoma City Thunder in blow out wins. As far as back-to-backs go, he is as well rested as they come in this setting. Against the Trail Blazers defense, with the length and size they have to throw at him, this is a must-watch game to see how he problem solves and leads this Thunder offense.
Can the Oklahoma City Thunder make the Trail Blazers pay for their lack of ball security? Portland enters this game as the No. 22 team in the NBA when it comes to turning the ball over, giving it away an alarming 17 times per game.
Game Information
- Date: Nov. 5
- Matchup: OKC Thunder (8-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-3)
- Time: 08:00 PM CT
- Location: Moda Center –– Portland, OR
- TV: FanDuel OK
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder jet down to Sacramento to battle it out with the Kings for the second time this season. That contest on Friday, Nov. 7, will be the first game of the NBA Cup Tournament for the OKC Thunder in West Group A. OKC will be playing its third game in four nights.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.