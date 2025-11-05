Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Bags Player of the Week Award
Nothing fazed superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anymore. No defensive coverage, no individual matchup, no team. He is the best problem solver in the league. He is able to make adjustments on the fly to crack any code and any scheme teams throw at him.
This has been typical for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar for a long time, particularly the last two years now. In that span, Gilgeous-Alexander has collected a scoring championship, league MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, NBA Finals MVP, a third All-NBA first team selection, a third All-Star nod (second as a starter), graced the cover of NBA 2K26 and inked a supermax contract extension this summer.
To start this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to dominate this league. Despite the OKC Thunder being short-handed, missing Jalen Williams, Nikola Topic and Kenrich Williams for all seven games, in addition to Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren missing three games and Lu Dort and Cason Wallace missing one each.
Along the way, the Thunder superstar still has the team with a perfect 7-0 start. Posting a 55 point night already during the 2025-26 campaign as Gilgeous-Alexander averages 33.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 stocks (Steals + Blocks) per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 26% from beyond the arc and 89% at the charity stripe.
On Monday, the NBA announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder star has been issued the Player of the Week Award for week 2 as Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 28.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game during the 4-0 week for the Bricktown Ballers.
In week 1, the Kentucky product was a candidate for the Western Conference Player of the Week honor but fell short to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama who brought San Antonio to a 3-0 start averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game in that span.
The league not only hands out weekly honors to players in each conference but the bigger accolade being the impending player of the month award. To start each campaign, the NBA combined the months of October and November to produce one honor.
Oklahoma City needs the league's MVP to keep up this production especially as the team remains short handed for the time being. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver while the Thunder keep winning.
OKC continues its 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday night against the L.A. Clippers on Peacock. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI all season long for coverage of this entire season.