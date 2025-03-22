Tim Hardaway Jr. Gets Tribute Video in Dallas, Almost Immediately Suffers an Injury
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. It was the first time that Tim Hardaway Jr. played in Dallas since the Mavericks traded him for Quentin Grimes over the summer. Hardaway had played the previous five-plus seasons with the Mavericks and was a part of the team that went to the NBA Finals last season.
The Mavericks thanked Hardaway for his time in Dallas by putting together a tribute video which was played during the first official timeout on Friday night. Then, in a cruel twist of fate, Hardaway suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter and had to be helped off the floor.
If you are one of those people who think the Mavericks, or at the very least, this Mavericks season is cursed, well, this makes sense. The Mavericks are having so many injury problems right now that there was a discussion about the possibility of forfeits. Then a former player who left on good terms returns and ends up needing help walking off the court after you give them a tribute video? That's just wrong.
The good news for Hardaway is that he got out of Dallas just in time. The Pistons are on the way up and he's been able to contribute this season while they made a push for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Hardaway has averaged 10 points in 28 minutes a game for Detroit this season.