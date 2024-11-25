Timberwolves Announcers Sounded So Irritated by Jaylen Brown’s Hot Start for Celtics
For many sports fans, watching a player on an opposing team get hot is one of the most irritating feelings in the world. NBA team announcers try to keep their emotions out of it as much as possible for the sake of calling a mostly unbiased game, but sometimes they just can’t help it.
During the Boston Celtics’ 107–105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Timberwolves announcers went through the ringer as Celtics star Jaylen Brown sank three-pointer after three-pointer at the start of the first quarter.
Brown drilled five straight threes to start the game, causing Minnesota’s broadcast team, Michael Grady and Jim Petersen, to start to question everything.
“Jaylen Brown has not shot the ball good from outside the arc,” Petersen said, after Brown sank his first three. “You look at his shot chart, Michael, it is not good. It’s a lot of red and a lot of white.”
As Brown continued making baskets, Petersen appeared to get increasingly annoyed and saltily spouted some of Brown's career three-point shooting statistics to try to ruin his hot hand.
“Unbelievable… Coming into this game, literally I would give him that shot,” said Petersen.
Just a lucky day for Brown, perhaps.
Brown and the Celtics went on to beat the Timberwolves for their fifth straight win. The three-time All Star will see if he can repeat his stellar 70% three-point shooting outing next game.