Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Can’t Wait to Face LeBron James in NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the postseason, which starts on Saturday. The Timberwolves snagged the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference this past Sunday, landing themselves a matchup against the No. 3 Lakers.
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is looking forward to the matchup against the favored Lakers, and particularly the chance to go up against LeBron James.
“It means a lot, to be matched up against him," Edwards told reporters on Wednesday. "Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to put him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one."
Edwards is also embracing the Timberwolves' role as underdogs in the upcoming series, and is reveling in the chance to upset LeBron and the Lakers this weekend. Minnesota and Los Angeles faced off four times this season, and split those matchups 2-2.
"I just love it. It’s dope," Edwards said. "I love the fact that everybody wants the Lakers to win. That’s how it’s supposed to be. They don’t want the Timberwolves to win. I get it."
Edwards was similarly thrilled a year ago about the opportunity to beat Kevin Durant, one of his idols, during the postseason. Though the Timberwolves had the higher seed over Durant and the Phoenix Suns in that matchup, Edwards did not take for granted that he defeated his favorite player.
"That's my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever," Edwards said last year after defeating Durant and the Suns.
Can Edwards take down Durant and James in back-to-back postseasons? He'll at least have a shot, beginning this weekend.