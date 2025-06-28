Timberwolves, Naz Reid Agree to New Contract
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will sign a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the team, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday. According to Dane Moore, the final year contains a player option.
The 2024 Sixth Man of the Year will now remain with the Timberwolves for the foreseeable future, despite other teams being interested in potentially giving him a starting role, Charania noted. Reid also declined his $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season in order to sign the long-term deal.
The 25-year-old did make some comments after the Timberwolves' Western Conference finals elimination stating that he would like to be a starter at this point in his career. He likely won't be elevated to that role on the Timberwolves as Rudy Gobert sits in front of him in the center position, and Gobert's under contract for a couple more seasons. Never say never, though.
However, there is an opportunity for Reid at the power forward position depending on what Julius Randle does. Randle has a $30.9 million player option he still has to make a decision about. If he opts out and lands elsewhere, Reid could possibly move up in his position. We'll see what happens this offseason.
Reid is coming off a 2025 season where he saw some of his career-best stats, from averages of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.