Timberwolves Extend Coach Chris Finch Through 2027-28 Season, per Report
After a season to remember, the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to have locked up their head coach for the foreseeable future.
The Timberwolves have agreed to a four-year contract extension with coach Chris Finch, according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Finch, 54, led Minnesota to a 56–26 record in 2024—the franchise's best winning percentage in a season in 20 years. The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs and upset the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals.
Meanwhile, Minnesota players raked in individual accolades, with guard Anthony Edwards making All-NBA, center Rudy Gobert winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, forward Karl-Anthony Towns making the All-Star Game, and center Naz Reid winning Sixth Man of the Year.
Finch, a basketball lifer who has coached in four European nations, has led the Timberwolves since the 2021 season.