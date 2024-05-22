What's the Furthest the Minnesota Timberwolves Have Ever Gone in the NBA Playoffs?
The Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference finals with a thrilling 98-90 victory over the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second round playoff series. With the defending champions now heading home, and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards cementing himself as one of the top players in the league at 22 years old, the chance to capture an NBA title is as good as it's been in a long, long time for Minnesota.
It is unusual for the Timberwolves to still be alive at this stage in the postseason, so here's everything you need to know about their past deep playoff runs.
Have the Timberwolves Ever Won an NBA Championship?
The Timberwolves have never won an NBA title. In fact, they're one of 10 NBA teams who have never captured the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Indiana Pacers, who are facing the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, have never won a championship either. There's a scenario where both the Timberwolves and Pacers advance to the NBA finals, guaranteeing the NBA a first-time champion this summer.
What Is the Furthest the Timberwolves Have Gone in the NBA Playoffs?
This season marks the second conference finals appearance in franchise history for the Timberwolves since their inception in 1989.
Minnesota's only other conference finals appearance came in the 2003-04 season, which was a 4-2 series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Detroit Pistons went on to beat the Lakers in the NBA finals that season.
Minnesota Timberwolves Full Playoff History
Here's a full history of the Timberwolves' playoff appearances, including the franchise's performances by round. While the franchise has never made the NBA finals, in a weird quirk, it has also never lost in the Western Conference semifinals.
Playoff Result
Times Occurred
Last Year Occurred
Missed Postseason
23
2020-21
Play-in Tournament
1
2022-23
Lost in First Round
10
2022-23
Lost in Western Conf. Semifinals
0
Never lost in Western Conf. Semifinals
Lost in Western Conf. Finals
1
2003-04
Finals Appearance
0
Never participated
Can the Timberwolves Win a Championship This Year?
Minnesota can absolutely win an NBA title this year. The Timberwolves have the league's top defense, and have plenty of offense to boot. Minnesota boasts Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert as the defensive anchor to go along with an array of long wing defenders, Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, and of course, Anthony Edwards, the engine that makes the Timberwolves go.
Minnesota is the favorite to come out of the series with the Dallas Mavericks, and the Timberwolves match up well against both the Pacers and the Celtics in the East. A parade through Minneapolis is certainly one of the most likely outcomes out of the four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs.