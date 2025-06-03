Timberwolves President Has Astronomically High Expectations for Anthony Edwards
For three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards, the ceiling is through the roof.
Edwards, the Timberwolves' best player, is on the heels of making marked improvements as a shooter while helping Minnesota reach the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive year. And even after such success at a young age—Edwards will turn 24 in August—the Timberwolves plan to continue raising the bar for Edwards, whom they have amazingly high expectations for.
Speaking to reporters in his end of season media availability on Monday, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly expressed the club's belief that Edwards is "going to be one of the best players of all time."
"I think competitiveness, toughness," Connelly said when asked what the identity of an Edwards-led team will be. "I know it sounds cheesy and cliche but that's who he is. I think the greatest compliment we can give Anthony right now is just how much he's won at such a young age especially coming to a team that hadn't enjoyed much success in the years prior...
"Two way players certainly. I think the strides he made this year, obviously beyond the arc, the ability to more quickly read different defensive situations—the sky is the limit. We think he's going to be one of the best players of all time. And we think he's on that track.
"This summer will be even more challenging for him as we raise the bar, not just personally but collectively as a team. But I think with Anthony, his ability to play on both ends mandates that you need to play on both ends."
Edwards himself, in the immediate aftermath of the Timberwolves' season-ending loss, declared that "nobody's gonna work harder than me this summer."
It would seem that Edwards is in the right frame of mind to meet the Timberwolves' astronomical expectations as the club looks to capture its first NBA championship in 2025-26.