Anthony Edwards Dedicates Offseason Work to Getting Veteran Teammate a Championship
Anthony Edwards is already thinking about the work he has to put in this offseason.
After the Minnesota Timberwolves were bounced from the Western Conference finals in a brutal 4-1 series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team's star was looking ahead. In his postgame press conference, Edwards said he was going to dedicate himself to getting better over the offseason so he could help teammate Mike Conley compete for an NBA championship.
"I'm gonna work my butt off this summer," Edwards said. "Nobody's gonna work harder than me this summer, I'll tell you that much. I'll try to make it happen again for Mike."
Edwards and the Timberwolves had an excellent postseason run. As the sixth-seed in the Western Conference they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1, then dominated the Golden State Warriors 4-1 before falling to the Thunder.
The 37-year-old Conley has never been to the NBA Finals, but his 23-year-old teammate is determined to get him there. That work starts this summer.