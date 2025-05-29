SI

Anthony Edwards Dedicates Offseason Work to Getting Veteran Teammate a Championship

Ryan Phillips

Minnesota Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley.
Minnesota Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Edwards is already thinking about the work he has to put in this offseason.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves were bounced from the Western Conference finals in a brutal 4-1 series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team's star was looking ahead. In his postgame press conference, Edwards said he was going to dedicate himself to getting better over the offseason so he could help teammate Mike Conley compete for an NBA championship.

"I'm gonna work my butt off this summer," Edwards said. "Nobody's gonna work harder than me this summer, I'll tell you that much. I'll try to make it happen again for Mike."

Edwards and the Timberwolves had an excellent postseason run. As the sixth-seed in the Western Conference they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1, then dominated the Golden State Warriors 4-1 before falling to the Thunder.

The 37-year-old Conley has never been to the NBA Finals, but his 23-year-old teammate is determined to get him there. That work starts this summer.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA