SI

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards to Serve One-Game Suspension

The Wolves will be without their 23-year-old superstar on Friday night.

Tom Dierberger

Edwards will serve his one-game suspension on Friday night.
Edwards will serve his one-game suspension on Friday night. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards on Friday night for their matchup against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Edwards picked up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the 2024-25 regular season during the Wolves' 111–102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. As the NBA rulebook states, a player with 16 technical fouls in the regular season is penalized with a one-game suspension.

The 23-year-old star is the first NBA player to receive 16 technical fouls before the calendar turns to March since DeMarcus Cousins in 2016-17.

Edwards will need to be careful moving forward, as he will be penalized with an additional one-game suspension for every two additional technical fouls he commits for the rest of the regular season.

In 58 games this season, Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The Timberwolves enter Friday in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 32–28 record.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA