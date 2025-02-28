Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards to Serve One-Game Suspension
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards on Friday night for their matchup against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Edwards picked up his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the 2024-25 regular season during the Wolves' 111–102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. As the NBA rulebook states, a player with 16 technical fouls in the regular season is penalized with a one-game suspension.
The 23-year-old star is the first NBA player to receive 16 technical fouls before the calendar turns to March since DeMarcus Cousins in 2016-17.
Edwards will need to be careful moving forward, as he will be penalized with an additional one-game suspension for every two additional technical fouls he commits for the rest of the regular season.
In 58 games this season, Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The Timberwolves enter Friday in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 32–28 record.