SI

Timothée Chalamet Made One Fan’s Day After Watching the Knicks at MSG

That fan was Karl-Anthony Towns.

Stephen Douglas

Karl-Anthony Towns and Timothee Chalamet after the Kincks beat the Grizzlies.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Timothee Chalamet after the Kincks beat the Grizzlies. / @NBA
In this story:

Timothée Chalamet wrapped up a very busy weekend on Monday night by taking in a Knicks game. Two nights after hosting Saturday Night Live, Chalamet was courtside to watch the Knicks blow out the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks outscored Memphis by 29 in the second half on their way to a 143-106 win. Mikal Bridges led New York in scoring with 28 and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks improved to 31-16 on the season.

Towns then celebrated by giving his autographed jersey to Chalamet. Despite the fact that Chalamet did not bring the jacket he wore for his opening monologue on Saturday for a swap, Towns still appeared happy to pose for pictures.

On a professional level, Chalamet is obviously killing it, but on a personal level, as a sports fan and true sicko, he continues to impress.

He came prepared and knew his stuff on College GameDay. He's a longtime Bill Simmons listener. He has gone from answering trivia questions in Grand Central Station to win tickets to having the players come up to him to pose for pictures.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA