Timothée Chalamet Made One Fan’s Day After Watching the Knicks at MSG
Timothée Chalamet wrapped up a very busy weekend on Monday night by taking in a Knicks game. Two nights after hosting Saturday Night Live, Chalamet was courtside to watch the Knicks blow out the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks outscored Memphis by 29 in the second half on their way to a 143-106 win. Mikal Bridges led New York in scoring with 28 and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks improved to 31-16 on the season.
Towns then celebrated by giving his autographed jersey to Chalamet. Despite the fact that Chalamet did not bring the jacket he wore for his opening monologue on Saturday for a swap, Towns still appeared happy to pose for pictures.
On a professional level, Chalamet is obviously killing it, but on a personal level, as a sports fan and true sicko, he continues to impress.
He came prepared and knew his stuff on College GameDay. He's a longtime Bill Simmons listener. He has gone from answering trivia questions in Grand Central Station to win tickets to having the players come up to him to pose for pictures.