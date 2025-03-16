SI

T.J. McConnell Gave Blunt, Self-Deprecating Answer on Pacers' Struggles vs Bucks

Indiana's bench played poorly in Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mike McDaniel

Indiana's second unit struggled in Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Indiana's second unit struggled in Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 126-119, on Saturday night in one of the most important games remaining on the schedule for Indiana.

It was a winnable game, one that would have earned the Pacers sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Indiana was done in by poor bench play, as its second unit was outscored 35-18 by Milwaukee's bench.

Indiana guard T.J. McConnell, one of the Pacers' best bench players, pointed the finger directly at himself when asked when things started to go wrong for the team's second unit.

"The moment we subbed in," McConnell said. "...It was just a pitiful performance by our bench, starting with me. It's just not going to get it done."

McConnell was a -34 in 16 minutes, as was Bennedict Mathurin, who accomplished the feat in 12 minutes. Every single member of Indiana's bench finished with a negative plus-minus.

The Pacers are 37-29 on the season, one full game behind Milwaukee for the No. 4 seed in the East.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA