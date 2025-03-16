T.J. McConnell Gave Blunt, Self-Deprecating Answer on Pacers' Struggles vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 126-119, on Saturday night in one of the most important games remaining on the schedule for Indiana.
It was a winnable game, one that would have earned the Pacers sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Indiana was done in by poor bench play, as its second unit was outscored 35-18 by Milwaukee's bench.
Indiana guard T.J. McConnell, one of the Pacers' best bench players, pointed the finger directly at himself when asked when things started to go wrong for the team's second unit.
"The moment we subbed in," McConnell said. "...It was just a pitiful performance by our bench, starting with me. It's just not going to get it done."
McConnell was a -34 in 16 minutes, as was Bennedict Mathurin, who accomplished the feat in 12 minutes. Every single member of Indiana's bench finished with a negative plus-minus.
The Pacers are 37-29 on the season, one full game behind Milwaukee for the No. 4 seed in the East.