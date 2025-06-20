T.J. McConnell’s Dad Crashed His Son’s Interview, Had Heartwarming Dad-Coded Answers
T.J. McConnell had another big game off the bench on Thursday night as the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 to force a Game 7 in OKC this weekend. McConnell finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in 24 minutes and earned himself an interview on NBA TV after the game. An interview which is father Tim McConnell Sr., crashed at the behest of Isiah Thomas.
Tim Sr. was happy to hype up his son and meet the panel. And while he began his portion of the interview by saying his son was a warrior and it doesn't matter how tall you are, he quickly brought up what his son did wrong during the game.
"Just disappointing he missed those two foul shots in the beginning. I kept saying, man, I wish he'd made those two foul shots, but he recovered and we won the game so I can forget about the foul shots. Anything can happen in Game 7. We're going to OKC to try and win a world championship and my son's a part of it and I can't believe it."
Only a dad would immediately bring up two missed free throws that had nothing to do with the final result of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. But McConnell nodded because he knew he would say that and that he was right. Free throws are very important. Especially to dads.
Thomas then asked Tim Sr. why he was harder on his son than his daughter, Megan McConnell, who recently joined the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.
"He says that, but that's a lie," said McConnell. "My daughter was an undefeated state championship. He lost in the state championship. We lost two games. So undefeated... he didn't play as well in the state championship. He played great, but we didn't win it."
"Now she's with the Mercury so I can't be more proud to say I have a son in the NBA and a daughter in the WNBA," McConnell continued. "This is a dream come true. And I'm going to OKC for my son to play in the championship game to win the world championship."
What an incredible moment for the family.