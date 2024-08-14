Tom Brady’s Football Lineup From Team USA’s Hoops Teams Has Surprising Pick at QB
Amid the never-ending sports crossover debate, NFL legend Tom Brady had a surprising choice for who he would select as his quarterback among Team USA basketball stars.
Brady was spotted in Paris this summer cheering on Team USA in various Olympic competitions as well as dapping up several NBA icons during the group stage of the tournament. In his Paris Games’ video diary he posted on Wednesday, the former New England Patriots quarterback fielded a tough question about who he would pick from Team USA hoops teams—both men’s and women’s—for a potential football lineup.
The 47-year-old named Boston’s own Jayson Tatum as his quarterback—a potentially biased but intriguing pick, to say the least.
“I’m putting Jayson Tatum as my quarterback,” Brady said. “Running back, oh that’s tough, maybe Ant [Edwards] as my running back. My receivers, just depends, I need two types. I need a possession guy and I need a down-the-field threat guy. Maybe I move LeBron out to receiver and I put Anthony [Davis] at tight end. Joel [Embiid] and Anthony at tight end.”
“I got LeBron at receiver, I think I can utilize him better,” continued Brady. “He’s got more downfield speed. I think Tatum’s my quarterback, Ant’s my running back, and I need one more receiver… I’m taking DBook. That’s a squad.”
Tatum was notoriously embroiled in Team USA basketball’s biggest controversy this summer after he was benched for two games during the team’s Olympic gold medal-winning run. The All-Star forward was continuously left out of Team USA’s rotation and averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from the field in the tournament, playing fewer minutes than Celtics teammates Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.
In Brady’s eyes, though, Tatum appears to be the star of the show, the talk of The Town and a bonafide QB1.