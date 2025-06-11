Tom Thibodeau Addresses Knicks Firing in Very Classy Full Page Newspaper Ad
Tom Thibodeau took out a full-page ad in the New York Times on Wednesday, thanking the Knicks and the team's fans. The ad came in the form of an open letter to the "best city in the world with the best fans in the world."
Thibodeau called coaching the Knicks his "dream job" and thanked the players, coaches and fans, who he said embraced him from "day one." As noted in the New York Post's story about the ad in the New York Times, Thibodeau did not mention owner James Dolan or anyone in the team's front office by name, but did mention "everyone who makes this franchise special."
The Knicks went 226-174 during the Thibodeau era, made four postseason appearances, and as mentioned by Thibodeau in his ad, made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
The team fired Thibodeau last week and is currently decideding whether or not to ask the Dallas Mavericks if they can talk to Jason Kidd. The Knicks still owe Thibodeau a ton of money which obviously made the decision to get a pricy full page ad much easier.