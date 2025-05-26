Tom Thibodeau Dismissed Knicks Injury Concerns With Hilariously Deadpan Response
The New York Knicks rallied hard to come back against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their playoff series on Sunday night, at long last getting on the board with one win to Indiana's two. The thrilling fourth quarter was led by none other than big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who, after a trade to N.Y. in the fall, has become somewhat of a hero for Knicks fans, especially during this playoff run.
That said, however, he did seem a touch worse for the wear by the end of the game. The center was obviously grabbing onto his left knee at that point and asked to sub out with a little under a minute left. Shortly after, guard Josh Hart looked to land weirdly on his right knee, though he did not exit the contest. KAT eventually came back in, too.
All that to say—it didn't seem like dire straits for either player, but there might be some ice and ibuprofen going on between now and Game 4.
Asked after the fact if he was worried about either player, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau seemed unconcerned—and communicated that fact with a very classic Thibs response.
"No, I don't know if you're aware, but our medical team is voted the best in the league," Thibs quipped, to laughs from the room. "[Hart and Towns] are tough-minded, [and] at this time of the year, the mental toughness is probably more important than the physical toughness. And both of those guys are mentally tough, which I think is huge."
Thibs is telling the truth, for what it's worth—N.Y.'s medical staff was ranked as best in the league this year.
And despite the deadpanning, it really does seem like he's unbothered re: KAT and Hart heading into a pivotal Game 4. That's great news for Knicks fans.